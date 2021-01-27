Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 64.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

CEF opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

