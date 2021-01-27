Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15.

