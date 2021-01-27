Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Investar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Investar by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

