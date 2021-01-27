Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.74 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

CRSP opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

