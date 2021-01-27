Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jumia Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

