Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,069 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14,521.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

