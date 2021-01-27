Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,161 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,833.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,151,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 404,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 211,769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 712.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 85,655 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after buying an additional 79,563 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

