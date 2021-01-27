Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,355 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

