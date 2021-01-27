Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12,547.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,100,000 after purchasing an additional 229,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

