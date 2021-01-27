Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,907 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. PPL’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

