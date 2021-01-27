Kevin B. Jacobsen Sells 35,176 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CLX stock traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,393. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.
CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.