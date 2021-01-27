Kevin B. Jacobsen Sells 35,176 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,393. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

