Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Up 5%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 367,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 70,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The stock has a market cap of $87.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Key Tronic stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Key Tronic at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

