KeyCorp Comments on BorgWarner Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $600,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

