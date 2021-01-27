KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 238,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,694,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

