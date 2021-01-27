KeyCorp Weighs in on Gentex Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Gentex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after buying an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 90,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Gentex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after buying an additional 557,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.