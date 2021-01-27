Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.29.

Shares of TSE KEY traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.10. 1,233,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.23. Keyera Corp. has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

