Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.23

Shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.23 and traded as high as $25.32. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 714,077 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.63%.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

