Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.23% from the company’s previous close.

KEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 3,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. Keyera has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

