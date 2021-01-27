Kin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $600,454.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $60.53 million and approximately $600,454.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00289281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00068836 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.