Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Rating Increased to Market Perform at CICC Research

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by CICC Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGDEY opened at $427.49 on Wednesday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12-month low of $221.83 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 268.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.47.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

