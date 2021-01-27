Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at CICC Research

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at CICC Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGDEY opened at $427.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 268.86 and a beta of 0.33. Kingdee International Software Group has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.47.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

