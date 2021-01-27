Kingstone Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingstone Companies in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

KINS stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.75 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

