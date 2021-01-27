Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.12 Million

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce sales of $495.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.43 million to $505.80 million. Kirby posted sales of $655.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 157,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $86.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

