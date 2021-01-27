KLA (KLAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $303.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.