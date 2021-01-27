KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Down 6.3%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $283.05 and last traded at $284.44. Approximately 1,657,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,205,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

