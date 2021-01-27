KLAYswap Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $411,435.00 (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $411,435.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00007507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00134299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00290750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00069996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036522 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.