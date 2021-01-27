KLAYswap Protocol Price Up 0.6% Over Last 24 Hours (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $416,681.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00007571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00051182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00133069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00293223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00070226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037315 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

