KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Price Up 19.2%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shot up 19.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.05. 207,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 146,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($3.35). The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

