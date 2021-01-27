Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Knight Equity upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KCG upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

