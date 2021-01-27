Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.89 and last traded at $41.58. 2,898,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,855,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Knight Equity increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,200,000 after buying an additional 282,875 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after buying an additional 669,308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

