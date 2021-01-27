Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Up 5.5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $47.65. 9,051,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 4,491,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after buying an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kohl’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after buying an additional 1,106,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after buying an additional 194,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 721,262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

