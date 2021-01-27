Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Declares Annual Dividend of $1.03

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.0331 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96.

Koninklijke Philips has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of PHG traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. 739,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,341. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $58.08.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

