Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 8.7%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 4,385,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,819,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $408.25 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kopin news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

