Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 127 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,190.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,178.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

