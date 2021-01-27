Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,190.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,178.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.