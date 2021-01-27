K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (FRA:SDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.87

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (FRA:SDF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $10.19. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 1,179,713 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.87.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

