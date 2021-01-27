KuCoin Shares Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00069437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00902997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.43 or 0.04411408 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018392 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KCS is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.