Kuende Market Capitalization Reaches $273,162.93 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Kuende has a total market cap of $273,162.93 and $37.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00923671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.04403984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017877 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

