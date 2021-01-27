Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

