Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s share price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 1,047,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 645,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.