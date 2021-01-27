L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $50,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,096.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

LHX stock opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.