LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 2,422 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,867,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.68. 263,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,282. The company has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.27. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

