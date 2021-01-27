LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 7,549 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.09% of First Solar worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

First Solar stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,073. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

