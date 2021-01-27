LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,000. Teladoc Health comprises about 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,102,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,502,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,354 shares of company stock valued at $57,265,594. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.13. The stock had a trading volume of 137,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,919. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $294.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $209.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

