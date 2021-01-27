LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $255.24. 114,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.30 and a 200-day moving average of $238.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

