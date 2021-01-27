LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 415.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,875 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 609,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. 621,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,844,186. The firm has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.