LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,388. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

