LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 2.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.97. 23,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,017. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

