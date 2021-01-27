LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,317. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

