LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 48,049 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,049 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $175.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

